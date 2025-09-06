Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

