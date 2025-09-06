Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,690. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,838,935.45. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,748 shares of company stock worth $5,755,414. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

