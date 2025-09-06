Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Fannie Mae Stock Performance

FNMA stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Fannie Mae has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

About Fannie Mae

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

