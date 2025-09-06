Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2025

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMAGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Fannie Mae Stock Performance

FNMA stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Fannie Mae has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

About Fannie Mae

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fannie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fannie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.