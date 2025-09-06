Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 348,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 333,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

