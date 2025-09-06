Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $576,000 Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6,706.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,329 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,362,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 113,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 96,051 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

