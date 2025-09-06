LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.93 on Friday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

In related news, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 68,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $51,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,852,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,222. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P sold 955,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $945,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,682.47. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,012,664 shares of company stock worth $1,996,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 73,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

