ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.48%.

ABM Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,425.68. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 200.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

