Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.5 million-$184.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.4 million. Braze also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.410-0.420 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

Shares of BRZE opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.10. Braze has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $48.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The company had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $231,332.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 205,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,449.64. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $60,803.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,164.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,998 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,320,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after acquiring an additional 518,103 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Braze by 30.5% in the second quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Braze by 46.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,362,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 430,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 51.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 317,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

