Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 316,700 Shares of InspireMD, Inc. $NSPR

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 3.82% of InspireMD worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in InspireMD by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD during the first quarter worth $316,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InspireMD by 38.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 643,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on InspireMD from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InspireMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Insider Activity at InspireMD

In related news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 444,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,951.90. This trade represents a 4.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 41,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,388.50. This trade represents a 7.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,304 shares of company stock worth $249,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.68. InspireMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

