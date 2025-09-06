Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Matthew Morris Sells 35,000 Shares

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Morris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,468 shares in the company, valued at $90,597.20. The trade was a 75.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Matthew Morris sold 18,272 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $143,800.64.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CRF stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.7%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 539.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 257,077 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,648,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

