Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,424 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 83,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

