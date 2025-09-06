Insider Selling: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Sells 19,265 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Stang sold 19,265 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $247,555.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,167.65. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ooma Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.68 million, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ooma by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 225.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

