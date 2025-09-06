Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. $RPID

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 735,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 1.70% of Rapid Micro Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi sold 11,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $39,444.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 970,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,226. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 57,443 shares of company stock valued at $195,952 over the last three months. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 145.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.