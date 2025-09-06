Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Shares of 231,099 Outset Medical, Inc. $OM

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Outset Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,293,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,730,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Outset Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $37.00 price objective on Outset Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

