Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Brian Elsbernd Sells 20,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian Elsbernd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,365.12. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Elsbernd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $585,600.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

CPRX stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRX. Zacks Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

