MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $86,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $490.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.80.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.86.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total value of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,158,288 shares of company stock worth $515,437,023. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

