MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $71.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,901 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.52% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $71,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $71.28.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

