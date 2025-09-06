Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.6%

SMG stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,672 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 557,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.