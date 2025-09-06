Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $8.32 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.