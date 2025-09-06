Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand Sells 75,000 Shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 201,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,468. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Applied Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 6.64.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLD. Citizens Jmp upgraded Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

