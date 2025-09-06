Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 453,016 Shares of Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 453,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $874,320.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,876,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,242,492.27. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $788,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 554,612 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,109,224.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 806,351 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,620,765.51.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 611,647 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,229,410.47.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 284,190 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $591,115.20.

On Monday, August 25th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 387,346 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $821,173.52.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

VOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

