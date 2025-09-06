Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) SVP Han Kyung Park Sells 15,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Han Kyung Park sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,000. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.53. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 336.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

