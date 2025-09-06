MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $69,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 578.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 95.4% during the first quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.71. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.