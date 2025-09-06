MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $77,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,638,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,291. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

KLA Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $905.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $903.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.71. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $959.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

