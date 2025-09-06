Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of GOVI opened at $27.76 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

