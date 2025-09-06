Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $261.32 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.03. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 326.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,432,239.45. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,859 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

