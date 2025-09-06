MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 240,342 Shares of Global Partners LP $GLP

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 240,342 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 5.44% of Global Partners worth $98,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 22.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLP opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

In other Global Partners news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $453,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 139,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,571.78. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,397,641. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

