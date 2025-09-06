Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.90 Million Position in AB Disruptors ETF $FWD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AB Disruptors ETF were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 4,814.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 92,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

AB Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FWD opened at $93.70 on Friday. AB Disruptors ETF has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $890.15 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.52.

AB Disruptors ETF Dividend Announcement

About AB Disruptors ETF

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

