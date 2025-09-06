Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,968 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $89,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

