Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.09 and its 200-day moving average is $237.25. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $356.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

