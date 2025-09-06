lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $238.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $167.80 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $163.98 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at about $217,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at about $123,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

