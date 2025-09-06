Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RRX. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1,869.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 92,940 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,601,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1,089.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.