lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $232.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Trading Down 18.6%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $163.98 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.09.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.