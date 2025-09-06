Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 3,859,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,658,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.33 and a beta of 1.41.

About Galileo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.