Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, adeclineof65.2% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
Shares of AVACF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
About Avance Gas
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/01 – 09/05
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.