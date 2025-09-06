Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, adeclineof65.2% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Shares of AVACF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

