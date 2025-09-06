Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, adeclineof41.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,056,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,056,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 550.0%.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

