Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,400 shares, adecreaseof50.0% from the July 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 billion. Bank of China had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

