Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 753 ($10.17) and last traded at GBX 753 ($10.17), with a volume of 610479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748 ($10.10).

Vietnam Enterprise Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 831.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 694.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 604.66.

In related news, insider Edphawin (Eddy) Jetjirawat purchased 30,000 shares of Vietnam Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 610 per share, with a total value of £183,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.

