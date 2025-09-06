Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, adecreaseof54.2% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $16.85 on Friday. Aisin Seiki has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,240.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aisin Seiki will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

