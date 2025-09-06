Insider Selling: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Director Sells $371,143.32 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) Director Alexis Michas sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,385.93. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 307.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 144.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,466 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

