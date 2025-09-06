Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Camden National Corporation $CAC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Camden National by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Camden National by 12,735.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Stephens upgraded Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of CAC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $686.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.67. Camden National Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Camden National had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

