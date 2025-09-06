Invitation Home $INVH Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 155,730 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Invitation Home stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

