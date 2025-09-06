Insider Selling: C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Chairman Sells 17,200 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Siebel sold 17,200 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $283,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $256,188.64. This trade represents a 52.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AI opened at $15.58 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.96.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in C3.ai by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

