Preferred Bank $PFBC Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Preferred Bank worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,487,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $33,915,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $95.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

