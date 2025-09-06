TriCo Bancshares $TCBK Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of TriCo Bancshares worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

