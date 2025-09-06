Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,964 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of El Pollo Loco worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth $105,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

LOCO opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.