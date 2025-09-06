Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 328,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

NYSE MCB opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $824.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.16. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $81.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,349.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,524.55. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,516.56. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,155. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

