Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. $ZEUS

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,203 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 20.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $378.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.77. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.77%.The business had revenue of $496.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEUS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZEUS

About Olympic Steel

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.