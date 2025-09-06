Titan International, Inc. $TWI Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 464,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Titan International by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Titan International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,276 shares in the company, valued at $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 176,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,606.74. This represents a 54.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,520. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWI. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Titan International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TWI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.35. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.84 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Titan International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

