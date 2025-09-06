Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp (IN) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.86. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

